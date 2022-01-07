Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

FRO stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Frontline by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

