Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLUX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Flux Power stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

