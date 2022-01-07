First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

FCRD opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.61. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

