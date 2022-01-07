Piper Sandler Comments on Midwest Holding Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midwest in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Midwest alerts:

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Midwest has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $59.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.