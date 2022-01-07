Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,747,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

