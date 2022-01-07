Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEP opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

