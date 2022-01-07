Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.