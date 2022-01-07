DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.83.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

