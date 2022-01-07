Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

