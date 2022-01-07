Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$126.00 at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.83.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE TIH opened at C$112.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$111.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.01. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$84.97 and a one year high of C$115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.