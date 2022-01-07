Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 420 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

