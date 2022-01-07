Analysts Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

WING stock opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.85. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $25,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.