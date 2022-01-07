National Bankshares Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$20.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.81.

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The company has a market cap of C$417.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$8.27 and a 1 year high of C$14.14.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million. Research analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

