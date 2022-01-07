Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.31.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.01. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.89.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.53 million. Analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$505,417. Insiders have acquired 1,665 shares of company stock worth $67,720 over the last three months.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

