Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

