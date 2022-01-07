Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 6,142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.