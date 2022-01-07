Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 160.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.