State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,981 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $64,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $578.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

