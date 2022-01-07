State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $69,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average of $290.14. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.10 and a twelve month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock valued at $21,050,280. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

