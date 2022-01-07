State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $76,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

