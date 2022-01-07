3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Buys 10 Shares

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £147 ($198.09).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £153.78 ($207.22).

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($18.11) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($199.22).

LON:III opened at GBX 1,444.50 ($19.47) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,417.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.84. The stock has a market cap of £14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. 3i Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.76) to GBX 1,735 ($23.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

