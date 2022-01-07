FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

