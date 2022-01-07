Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th

Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:BLFY) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Foundry Bancorp had issued 27,772,500 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $277,725,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, CEO James D. Nesci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 17,376 shares of company stock worth $245,637 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.