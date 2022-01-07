American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.