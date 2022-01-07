American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
