Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

