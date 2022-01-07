Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.