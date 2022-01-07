FY2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.
Finning International stock opened at C$32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$26.56 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.
