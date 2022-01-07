First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

