Head-To-Head Survey: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) versus Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

93.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its share price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Medifocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.93 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -36.71 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.00 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiovascular Systems and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 131.84%.

Summary

Medifocus beats Cardiovascular Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

