Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.57) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.85).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 256.70 ($3.46). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

