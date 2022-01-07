Greencore Group (LON:GNC) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.36) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162 ($2.18).

Shares of GNC stock opened at GBX 135.10 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.50 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of £711.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.83), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($54,764.69).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

