Northeast Investment Management Sells 37,342 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,342 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

