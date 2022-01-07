State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,120 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $88,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix stock opened at $789.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 166.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.76. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

