State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,729 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $118,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,413.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 263.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,343.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,304.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,772.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

