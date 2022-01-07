State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $83,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

