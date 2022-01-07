Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 4.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.57. 28,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

