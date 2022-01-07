Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) were down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 181,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 166,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$428.27 million and a P/E ratio of -51.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

