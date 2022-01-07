First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Trading Down 1.6%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.56. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

