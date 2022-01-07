Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 19,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 19,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

