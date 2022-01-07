American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 21,630,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 3,729,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 83.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

