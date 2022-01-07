Short Interest in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expands By 25.2%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,463. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.