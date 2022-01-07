Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 882,100 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of MORF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 135,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,329. Morphic has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

