Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Increases By 37.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 628,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,318 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,840 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
See Also: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.