Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Increases By 37.8%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 628,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,318 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,840 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

