Toronto Dominion Bank Has $50.28 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $50,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

