Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.24. 43,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 32,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

