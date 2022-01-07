Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.24. 43,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 32,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

About Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

