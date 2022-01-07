Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 124,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 191,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$29.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

