Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Down 5.1%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

