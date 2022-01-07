SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $246,888.08 and approximately $33.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMLYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.