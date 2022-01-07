Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Shares Down 5.1%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 276.28 ($3.72). 2,784,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,924,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.92).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.20.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:USA)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

