Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 169,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 368,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

